Metaverse.Network Pioneer Trading Up 25% This Week (NEER)

Metaverse.Network Pioneer (NEER) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Metaverse.Network Pioneer coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse.Network Pioneer has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse.Network Pioneer has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and $308,797.00 worth of Metaverse.Network Pioneer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Metaverse.Network Pioneer Profile

Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s genesis date was August 30th, 2022. Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,268,252 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse.Network Pioneer is https://reddit.com/r/metaversenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s official website is metaverse.network. Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s official Twitter account is @bitdotcountry. Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s official message board is bitcountry.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Metaverse.Network Pioneer

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse.Network Pioneer (NEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Metaverse.Network Pioneer has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse.Network Pioneer is 0.53721091 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $773,614.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metaverse.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse.Network Pioneer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse.Network Pioneer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse.Network Pioneer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

