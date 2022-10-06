MetaVPad Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,132.00 (METAV)

MetaVPad (METAV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, MetaVPad has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. MetaVPad has a market capitalization of $599,798.54 and approximately $40,132.00 worth of MetaVPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaVPad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

About MetaVPad

MetaVPad’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. MetaVPad’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetaVPad is metavpad.com. MetaVPad’s official Twitter account is @metavpad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaVPad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaVPad (METAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaVPad has a current supply of 220,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaVPad is 0.00351908 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $47,505.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metavpad.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaVPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaVPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaVPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

