Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) versus RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Critical Analysis

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 3.94 -$206.48 million N/A N/A RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RoboGroup T.E.K. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Microvast has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.4% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -122.63% -37.11% -25.47% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Microvast and RoboGroup T.E.K., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 1 0 2.00 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 236.70%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Summary

Microvast beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. was a former subsidiary of D.D.Y. Wing Aviation Ltd.

