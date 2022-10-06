Milk (MILK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $41,141.00

Milk (MILK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Milk has a total market cap of $21,016.40 and approximately $41,141.00 worth of Milk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Milk token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Milk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Milk Token Profile

Milk launched on October 21st, 2021. Milk’s total supply is 336,284,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,502,262 tokens. The official message board for Milk is cashcowprotocol.medium.com. Milk’s official website is cashcowprotocol.com. Milk’s official Twitter account is @cashcowprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Milk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Milk (MILK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Milk has a current supply of 336,284,286.6 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Milk is 0.00006795 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashcowprotocol.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Milk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Milk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Milk using one of the exchanges listed above.

