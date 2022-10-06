Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.83

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $1.93. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,910 shares trading hands.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

Get Mill City Ventures III alerts:

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

In other news, CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

(Get Rating)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.