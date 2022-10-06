Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.83

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $1.93. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,910 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.
Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.
