Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.83

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVTGet Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $1.93. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,910 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

