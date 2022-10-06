Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.25. 20,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

