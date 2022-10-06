Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 5,528 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $7.61 on Thursday, reaching $159.02. 100,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,184. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

