Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

