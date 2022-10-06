Monsters Clan (MONS) Price Tops $0.0221 on Exchanges

Monsters Clan (MONS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Monsters Clan has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Monsters Clan token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Monsters Clan has a total market capitalization of $157,471.73 and $160,218.00 worth of Monsters Clan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

Monsters Clan Token Profile

Monsters Clan’s launch date was September 5th, 2021. Monsters Clan’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,111,416 tokens. Monsters Clan’s official website is www.monstersclan.com. Monsters Clan’s official message board is monstersclan.medium.com. Monsters Clan’s official Twitter account is @_monstersclan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monsters Clan

According to CryptoCompare, “Monsters Clan (MONS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Monsters Clan has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monsters Clan is 0.02186867 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $111,504.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.monstersclan.com/.”

