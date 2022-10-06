Moola Celo EUR (mCEUR) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Moola Celo EUR (mCEUR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Moola Celo EUR has a market cap of $8.12 million and $28,467.00 worth of Moola Celo EUR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moola Celo EUR token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moola Celo EUR has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

Moola Celo EUR Profile

Moola Celo EUR’s genesis date was October 31st, 2020. Moola Celo EUR’s total supply is 8,276,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,951 tokens. Moola Celo EUR’s official Twitter account is @moola_market. The official website for Moola Celo EUR is www.moola.market. The official message board for Moola Celo EUR is moolamarket.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Moola Celo EUR

According to CryptoCompare, “Moola Celo EUR (mCEUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Moola Celo EUR has a current supply of 8,276,071.567 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moola Celo EUR is 0.99811634 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,033.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moola.market/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moola Celo EUR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moola Celo EUR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moola Celo EUR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

