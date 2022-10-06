Moola Celo EUR Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,467.00 (mCEUR)

Moola Celo EUR (mCEUR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Moola Celo EUR has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $28,467.00 worth of Moola Celo EUR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moola Celo EUR has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Moola Celo EUR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moola Celo EUR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

About Moola Celo EUR

Moola Celo EUR was first traded on October 31st, 2020. Moola Celo EUR’s total supply is 8,276,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,951 tokens. Moola Celo EUR’s official Twitter account is @moola_market. Moola Celo EUR’s official message board is moolamarket.medium.com. Moola Celo EUR’s official website is www.moola.market.

Moola Celo EUR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moola Celo EUR (mCEUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Moola Celo EUR has a current supply of 8,276,071.567 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moola Celo EUR is 0.99811634 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,033.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moola.market/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moola Celo EUR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moola Celo EUR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moola Celo EUR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moola Celo EUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moola Celo EUR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.