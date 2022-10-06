MoonBeans (BEANS) Price Hits $0.0473 on Exchanges

MoonBeans (BEANS) traded up 16,552,647,089.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. MoonBeans has a market cap of $47,302.34 and $25.75 billion worth of MoonBeans was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonBeans has traded up 14,292,114,291.2% against the dollar. One MoonBeans token can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonBeans alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

About MoonBeans

MoonBeans launched on September 6th, 2021. MoonBeans’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. MoonBeans’ official Twitter account is @moonbeansio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MoonBeans is moonbeans.io.

Buying and Selling MoonBeans

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBeans (BEANS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Moonbeam platform. MoonBeans has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonBeans is 0.05124851 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeans.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonBeans directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonBeans should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonBeans using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonBeans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonBeans and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.