Mops (MOPS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.11 Million

Mops (MOPS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Mops token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mops has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $10,721.00 worth of Mops was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mops has traded up 1% against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

Mops Profile

Mops’ launch date was August 11th, 2022. Mops’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mops is mopstoken.com. Mops’ official Twitter account is @mopscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mops (MOPS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mops has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mops is 0.00000042 USD and is down -22.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $59,385.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mopstoken.com/.”

