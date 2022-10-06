More Token Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

More Token (MORE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, More Token has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. More Token has a total market capitalization of $198,989.33 and $11,189.00 worth of More Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,937.99 or 1.00007883 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063737 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004923 BTC.

More Token Profile

More Token is a token. It launched on January 13th, 2022. More Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,261,929 tokens. More Token’s official website is moremoney.finance. More Token’s official Twitter account is @moremoneyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for More Token is moremoneyfi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling More Token

According to CryptoCompare, “More Token (MORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. More Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of More Token is 0.00435064 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,131.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moremoney.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

