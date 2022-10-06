Morgan Stanley Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $28.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.34.

NYSE ASAN opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Asana has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Asana by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

