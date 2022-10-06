Morgan Stanley Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $67.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of CHRW opened at $99.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

