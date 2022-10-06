MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $75.11. 3,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323 over the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

