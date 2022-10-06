M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.86.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 855.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,481,000 after acquiring an additional 255,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

