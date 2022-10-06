My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Up 7.6%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 59,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 922,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

My Size Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 674.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that My Size, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

