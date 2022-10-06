NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

About NantHealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.