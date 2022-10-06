National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Lowered to $48.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NNN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.
National Retail Properties Stock Down 2.0 %
NNN stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
