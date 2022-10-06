National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Lowered to $48.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NNN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

NNN stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.

Insider Activity

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.