National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.83

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 31606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 154,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile



National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

