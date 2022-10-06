NBOX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $147,484.89 (NBOX)

NBOX (NBOX) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One NBOX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. NBOX has a market cap of $147,484.89 and $32,901.00 worth of NBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NBOX has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,928.13 or 1.00019412 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050685 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022102 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004917 BTC.

About NBOX

NBOX is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2022. NBOX’s total supply is 414,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,705,375 tokens. The Reddit community for NBOX is https://reddit.com/r/nboxofficial. NBOX’s official website is nbox.io. NBOX’s official Twitter account is @nboxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NBOX’s official message board is medium.com/@nboxofficial.

NBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NBOX (NBOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NBOX has a current supply of 414,943 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NBOX is 0.03971175 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,484.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nbox.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

