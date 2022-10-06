Nemesis (NMS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $149,956.54

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Nemesis has a market cap of $149,956.54 and $49,147.00 worth of Nemesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nemesis has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nemesis token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00038560 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis Profile

NMS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2021. Nemesis’ total supply is 275,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,321,249 tokens. Nemesis’ official message board is www.facebook.com/groups/992489134632970. The Reddit community for Nemesis is https://reddit.com/r/nemesis_token/comments/q7yirx/nemesis_nms/. Nemesis’ official website is www.nemesiswealthprojects.org. Nemesis’ official Twitter account is @nemesistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nemesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nemesis (NMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nemesis has a current supply of 275,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nemesis is 0.0006427 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nemesiswealthprojects.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nemesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nemesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nemesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

