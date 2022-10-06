Nerian Network (NERIAN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111,251.23

Nerian Network (NERIAN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Nerian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerian Network has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nerian Network has a total market cap of $111,251.23 and $19,165.00 worth of Nerian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nerian Network Profile

Nerian Network’s genesis date was August 20th, 2021. Nerian Network’s total supply is 26,102,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,960,706 tokens. Nerian Network’s official Twitter account is @nerian_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nerian Network’s official message board is medium.com/@neriannetwork. Nerian Network’s official website is www.neriannetwork.com.

Nerian Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerian Network (NERIAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Nerian Network has a current supply of 26,102,019 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nerian Network is 0.0093015 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.neriannetwork.com/.”

