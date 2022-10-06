Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.84. The company had a trading volume of 288,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.55 and its 200 day moving average is $232.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

