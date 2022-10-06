NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.87. 219,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 189,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by $1.50. On average, research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- Vertex Shares Higher On Optimism About CRISPR Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.