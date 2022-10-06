NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.87. 219,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 189,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by $1.50. On average, research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRBO Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

