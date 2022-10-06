New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.09.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $59.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,063.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,063.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,265 shares of company stock worth $6,080,728. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in New Relic by 57.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

