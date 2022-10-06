Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.
Newell Brands Trading Down 0.9 %
NWL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 24,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $26.45.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.34.
Insider Transactions at Newell Brands
In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,415.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 235,471 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 13.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
