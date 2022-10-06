Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

NWL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 24,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.34.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,415.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 235,471 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 13.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.