NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.54

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 43 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

