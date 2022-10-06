NFTDAO (NAO) Reaches One Day Volume of $113,934.00

NFTDAO (NAO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, NFTDAO has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One NFTDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NFTDAO has a market capitalization of $226,375.97 and $113,934.00 worth of NFTDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

NFTDAO Profile

NFTDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,083,333,333,333 tokens. NFTDAO’s official Twitter account is @nftdaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTDAO is dao.naffiti.com.

NFTDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTDAO (NAO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFTDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFTDAO is 0 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $124,972.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dao.naffiti.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

