NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $199,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8,104.9% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 55,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 284,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,454. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.