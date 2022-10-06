NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Scott Investment Partners LLP

Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 3.0% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,955,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $199,864,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8,104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 55,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 324,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

