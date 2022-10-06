Ninepoint Partners LP Has $370,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.66. 104,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.73 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.21.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

