Ninepoint Partners LP Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. AES accounts for 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in AES were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 13.6% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 57,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of AES by 87.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 362,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 169,125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

