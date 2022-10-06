Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,468,000 after buying an additional 532,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.06. 95,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,988. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

