Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 764 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $199.81. 60,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,714. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

