Ninepoint Partners LP Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE AIZ traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,304. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.31.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

