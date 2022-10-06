Ninja Squad Token (NST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30,377.00

Ninja Squad Token (NST) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Ninja Squad Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. Ninja Squad Token has a total market cap of $214,953.79 and approximately $30,377.00 worth of Ninja Squad Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ninja Squad Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ninja Squad Token Profile

Ninja Squad Token’s launch date was December 31st, 2021. The official message board for Ninja Squad Token is medium.com/@hininja. Ninja Squad Token’s official website is ninjasquadnft.io. Ninja Squad Token’s official Twitter account is @ninjasquadnft.

Ninja Squad Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ninja Squad Token (NST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ninja Squad Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ninja Squad Token is 0.10919852 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ninjasquadnft.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ninja Squad Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ninja Squad Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ninja Squad Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

