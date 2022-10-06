Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Lowered to €10.30

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €10.40 ($10.61) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.90 ($12.14) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.01.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

Shares of NRDBY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. 157,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

