Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 783 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,094,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,458,000 after purchasing an additional 308,140 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 47,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.62. The company had a trading volume of 107,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.