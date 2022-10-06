Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in eBay by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of eBay by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,645 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 110,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,206 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 298,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,589. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

About eBay



eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

