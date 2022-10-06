Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,954. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $269.37 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.05.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.