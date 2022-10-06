Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Insperity by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 33.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Insperity by 4.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,848,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,947 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insperity Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insperity stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.25. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.94. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.