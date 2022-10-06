Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 212,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,387. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

