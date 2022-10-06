Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after buying an additional 140,776 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

