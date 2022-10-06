Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.60. 46,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,886. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

