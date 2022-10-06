Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,578 shares of company stock worth $22,994,191 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

AZO stock traded down $17.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,228.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,184.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,113.16. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,647.29 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

