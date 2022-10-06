Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.52. 375,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,900,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

