Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.38. 65,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

